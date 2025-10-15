India pacer Mohammed Shami remains out of consideration for national selection. The player has not been picked for the team's white-ball tour to Australia, starting October 19. Shami, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy triumph and finished as the country's top wicket-taker alongside Varun Chakravarthy, has battled recurring ankle and knee injuries that required surgery after the 2023 World Cup. The 35-year-old has not been a part of the Indian Test side for a while, having last played in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

Shami was ignored for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia because of a recurring knee soreness, but went on to play a stellar role in the Champions Trophy in March this year. He has returned to domestic cricket, but remains out of the Indian team.

Reacting to Shami's ouster from the national side, South Africa legend AB de Villiers said that the team seems to be looking beyond the player now.

"It is a big call from Team India. It feels like, in a certain way, they've moved on from him. I don't know the behind the scenes story, if there maybe a couple of niggles he's still carrying. Maybe he lost a yard of pace and he doesn't quite have that zip that he used to. Those could all play a part. It doesn't mean it's the end of the road for him," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"If he can still find that extra yard of pace, as that is one thing I picked up - He lost a little bit of pace recently and maybe that is the reason why he is not in the national team anymore," he added.

De Villiers wished for Shami's comeback and also termed himself a "big fan" of the India pacer.

"He's a wonderful bowler. Always asks questions of the batters. He's a wicket-to-wicket bowler and a great asset to have in the team if he's in form, fit and raring to go. Obviously, it is very disappointing not to see him there as he's a very entertaining performer for Team India," the ex-South Africa captain said.