 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Team India Coach: Indian Cricket Board Puts Decision On Hold, Want To Consult India Captain Virat Kohli And Others

Updated: 10 July 2017 18:03 IST

The decision was kept on hold as the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) wants to consult the captain and other 'people who matter'.

Team India Coach: Indian Cricket Board Puts Decision On Hold, Want To Consult India Captain Virat Kohli And Others
© NDTV

The Indian cricket booard's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has decided to put the announcement about the new Indian cricket team coach on hold as they want to consult team captain Virat Kohli and 'people who matter'.

CAC member and former India captain Sourav Ganguly announced in Mumbai on Monday that the announcement had been kept on hold as the people who would take Indian cricket forward needed to be consulted.

"(We) will take a few more days to decide," Ganguly told the press gathering. "We are not in a hurry."

The two front-runners for the post were former India captain Ravi Shastri and former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag.

 

Topics : India Sourav Ganguly Virender Sehwag VVS Laxman Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Virat Kohli Anil Kumble Lalchand Rajput Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • CAC wants to consult Indian captain Virat Kohli
  • CAC member Sourav Ganguly announced in Mumbai
  • We are not in a hurry: Ganguly
Related Articles
Dinesh Karthik Blames Dropped Catches For India's Loss To West Indies In One-Off T20I
Dinesh Karthik Blames Dropped Catches For India's Loss To West Indies In One-Off T20I
Team India Coach: Two-Horse Race As Ravi Shastri And Virender Sehwag Emerge As Main Contenders
Team India Coach: Two-Horse Race As Ravi Shastri And Virender Sehwag Emerge As Main Contenders
Virat Kohli: Don't Deserve To Win If We Don't Grab Chances
Virat Kohli: Don't Deserve To Win If We Don't Grab Chances
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.