Team India Coach: Indian Cricket Board Puts Decision On Hold, Want To Consult India Captain Virat Kohli And Others

The Indian cricket booard's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has decided to put the announcement about the new Indian cricket team coach on hold as they want to consult team captain Virat Kohli and 'people who matter'.

CAC member and former India captain Sourav Ganguly announced in Mumbai on Monday that the announcement had been kept on hold as the people who would take Indian cricket forward needed to be consulted.

"(We) will take a few more days to decide," Ganguly told the press gathering. "We are not in a hurry."

The two front-runners for the post were former India captain Ravi Shastri and former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag.