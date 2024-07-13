As Gautam Gambhir begins his charge as the Indian team's new head coach, many big calls are likely to be taken on the futures of certain veteran players. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharm and Ravindra Jadeja have already quit T20 international cricket while there are a few others whose continuity in the shortest format is being questioned. One such player is Mohammed Shami who remains available in all three formats but hasn't been among the top choices in T20Is of late. India's outgoing bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has asked Gambhir and his coaching staff, which hasn't been finalised yet, to have a work with Shami about his future without much delay.

"The staff should talk to Shami and find out what he wants to do. He's no longer young, so where does he fit in and how many more years does he look to play? How do we use him smartly? I'm sure whoever comes with Gauti [Gautam Gambhir] will find out how to get the best of Shami," Mhambrey, India's bowling coach during Rahul Dravid's stint as the head coach, said in an interview with The Telegraph Online.

Shami has struggled with injuries over the last one year. He was India's best bowler in the 2023 ODI World Cup but hasn't played for India since the final against Australia.

"If Tests are the focus now, then make sure he is in the best shape for the series in Australia. However, what Shami wants and what his body says is paramount. But yes, some cricket is needed before the Australia tour as he has had a long break," Mhambrey asserted.

"Individual fitness varies and can't be of the same level. So, the players have to be treated differently. You can't compare a Shami with some youngster who has just come in. You have to understand what the value of Shami is. Do you need Shami to do the Yo-Yo or bowl those many balls in a Test and win India the game?" he added.

Shami remains one of the finest pacers India has produced in this generation. With the Champions Trophy and the Test Championship in focus next, he could be key to head coach Gambhir's plans.