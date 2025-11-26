India captain Suryakumar Yadav made a cheeky 'Asia Cup' remark about Pakistan after both teams were placed in the same group in the T20 World Cup 2026. India will take on Pakistan in their Group A encounter in Colombo on February 15. Recently, the two teams faced each other on three occasions during the Asia Cup 2025 with India winning all the matches. The tournament was filled with controversies with Indian players not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts and Suryakumar refusing to receive the winner's trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

“We played them recently during the Asia Cup and we had a good time. Everything was completely focused on cricket, nothing else as you must have seen,” Suryakumar said with a smile.

“I'm sure it will be a good game. Boys are always excited to play Pakistan,” he added.

Even two months after the tournament ended, India still have not received the Asia Cup trophy after Naqvi left with it. While the BCCI have held talks with PCB regarding the issue, no solution has emerged.

Meanwhile, when asked which team he would like to face in a hypothetical final clash in next year's T20 World Cup, Suryakumar did not take long to reply, "Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Australia." He was seconded by India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, whose team also had beaten Australia in the semifinal of the recent World Cup en route to their title win.

"Australia is the only team whom we want to beat because that's the game which stays with you," she said during the event to announce the schedule and venues for the T20 World Cup.

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

