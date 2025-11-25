T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule is set to be officially announced on Tuesday, marking a special moment for cricket fans worldwide. According to reports, it is set to start from 7 February 2026 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The tournament features 20 national teams divided into 4 groups of 5. If reports are to be believed arch-rivals India and Pakistan are likely to be in the same group and the high-voltage clash is expected to take place on February 15 in Colombo. Importantly, India enter as defending champions after defeating South Africa in the 2024 final.

When will the T20 World Cup 2026, Schedule Announcement take place?

What time will the T20 World Cup 2026, Schedule Announcement start?

The T20 World Cup 2026, Schedule Announcement will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2026, Schedule Announcement?

The T20I World Cup 2026, Schedule Announcement televised live in Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 (Hindi), Star Sports 3 in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026, Schedule Announcement?

The T20I World Cup 2026, Schedule Announcement will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.