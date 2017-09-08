T20 Global League: Preity Zinta Becomes The Owner Of The Stellenbosch Franchise

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Friday became the owner of the Stellenbosch franchise in the T20 Global League. Preity, who is also the owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), took to Twitter to confirm her association with the T20 Global League. "Some things are meant to be! Super excited to come on board @T20GL & @SBMonarchs & revisit SA after IPL. Thank U @OfficialCSA". Cricket South Africa Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat welcoming the Bollywood actress said that her experience and stardom with add value to the T20 Global League.

"I am extremely proud to announce and warmly welcome Preity Zinta to South Africa and the T20 Global League family," said Cricket SA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"The introduction of a Bollywood star like Preity Zinta speaks volumes for the T20 Global League and finalizes an eminent and enviable group of owners. Her experience and stardom will add value to the T20GL.

"It pays to work diligently and to be patient when setting up a League of the magnitude we envisage," concluded Lorgat.

Following her inclusion, Preity said, "I would like to compliment and thank Haroon Lorgat from Cricket South Africa for his unrelenting persistence, passion and belief in the T20 Global league which inspired me to come on board."

"I firmly believe that this is the most exciting time for young South African cricketing talent. This league will give them an opportunity to take the leap from becoming the best in the country to becoming the best in the world.

"I hope the people of the winelands area of South Africa have an unrivalled fan experience during this tournament and believe together we will make our team and stadium something very special," added Preity.

Faf du Plessis, who is the Proteas Marquee player for the Stellenbosch franchise, expressed delight at learning about Preity being his new team owner.

"I'm very excited to see that Preity Zinta has come on board. I have heard from my team mates that she is very good to work with, so I'm looking forward to working with her and seeing how she impacts our team space. She is also very passionate about the sport and I am sure local fans will have an awesome time at Boland Park," commented Du Plessis.