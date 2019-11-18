 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Releasing Chris Lynn "Bad Call" By KKR, Must Send Shah Rukh Khan A Message: Yuvraj Singh

Updated: 18 November 2019 23:55 IST

T10 League: Chris Lynn's record innings studded with nine fours and seven maximums helped Maratha Arabians put up 138/2 in their stipulated 10 overs.

Releasing Chris Lynn "Bad Call" By KKR, Must Send Shah Rukh Khan A Message: Yuvraj Singh
T10 League: Chris Lynn's blistering knock was studded with nine fours and seven maximums. © Twitter

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Monday said that Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) decision to release Australian opening batsman Chris Lynn was a "bad call" and joked that he might drop the Indian Premier League (IPL) team's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan a message on that. Lynn smashed 91 off 30 balls playing for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, shattering the record for the highest individual score in T10 cricket previously held by England's Alex Hales (87 off 32 balls).

"Chris (Lynn) was outstanding today, unbelievable hits," Yuvraj, who also plays for the Maratha Arabians, told reporters after the game.

"He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today," he added.

Yuvraj also said that he is happy playing leagues outside India and has not yet decided whether he wants to get into coaching IPL teams.

"There are a lot of leagues coming up in the next two to three years, so I am looking forward to playing a few of them. It's good for me that I play for about two or three months, instead of playing the whole year. I am enjoying that for the next few years and then hopefully can get into coaching after practicing that side by side," he said.

The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket before the 2019 World Cup, said that he trains hard to remain fit.

"I had a back spasm today so I can't really fight my body too much. I think mentally I am still young, but the body says take it easy, so hopefully I'll be fit for the next game," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket Christopher Austin Lynn Chris Lynn Alexander Daniel Hales Alex Hales
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Lynn smashed the highest-ever individual score in the T10 format
  • Chris Lynn blasted 91 off just 30 balls against Team Abu Dhabi
  • Yuvraj Singh said that KKR's decision to release Lynn was a "bad call"
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Reveals Why He Was Not In Favour Of Having Alex Hales In England
Ben Stokes Reveals Why He Was Not In Favour Of Having Alex Hales In England's World Cup 2019 Squad
England Skipper Eoin Morgan Slams Alex Hales
England Skipper Eoin Morgan Slams Alex Hales's "Complete Disregard" Of Team Values
Alex Hales
Alex Hales' Management Company Slams England Cricket Board For 2019 World Cup Snub
Alex Hales Not To Be Part Of World Cup 2019, Dropped From All England Squads
Alex Hales Not To Be Part Of World Cup 2019, Dropped From All England Squads
England Opener Alex Hales Serving Three-Week Ban For Recreational Drug Use
England Opener Alex Hales Serving Three-Week Ban For Recreational Drug Use
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.