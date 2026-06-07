Legendary Australia cricketer Greg Chappell was impressed by the 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi but expressed his concern about what his explosive style of batting can mean for the battle between bat and ball. Sooryavanshi has been enjoying a sensational run of form with 776 runs in IPL 2026 and he even earned a national team call-up for the upcoming T20Is against Ireland and England. In his column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell compared Sooryavanshi's batting technique to that of greats like Sir Garfield Sobers and Brian Lara but said that although it is an evolution of the T20 batting, the dominance shown by the youngster also serves as 'profound warning sign'.

"As I watched this young left-hander take modern batting to a completely unheralded plane, a profound sense of unease accompanied the marvel. The central question we must now confront is clear: are we witnessing the magnificent evolution of T20 batting or are we presiding over the permanent evisceration of the contest between bat and ball?" Chappel wrote.

"When studying Sooryavanshi in full flight, one is immediately struck by a technical purity that elevates his work above the crude, muscle-bound power-hitting of the modern era. His clean, uninhibited bat swing possesses an organic symmetry that evokes cricket's finest aestheticians. In his elegant downswing and flawless balance, there are distinct echoes of the great Graeme Pollock and the incomparable Sir Garfield Sobers. When he slashes across the line or lofts over extra cover, one glimpses the ferocious, instinctive genius of Brian Lara, combined with the devastating, ball-one intent of Adam Gilchrist."

"It is a classic, pure method being deployed with contemporary violence, proving that his talent is a rare gift to the game. However, his unprecedented success at such a tender age serves as a profound warning sign."

Chappell went on to point out that the dominance shown by Sooryavanshi shown against top bowlers in the IPL 2026 also shows a 'systemic illness' within the sport.

"Sooryavanshi may be the headline today but he is also the latest example of a development system that is helping shape the next generation of cricketers, increasingly redefining what is possible in the modern T20 game. Such outcomes are rarely accidental. If a child who has barely completed his physical development can step onto the global stage and effortlessly humiliate elite international bowlers, it exposes a systemic illness within the sport."

"Sooryavanshi is the ultimate canary in the coal mine, showing us that the modern environment has been engineered to make bowling extinct. The combination of hyper-engineered bat technology, drastically shortened boundary ropes, and completely lifeless, flat pitches has swung the game monstrously in favour of batters. This lopsided environment threatens to reduce T20 cricket to a repetitive, mechanical loop of boundaries that will ultimately alienate the sporting public," he concluded.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season