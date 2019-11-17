Prithvi Shaw, who returned to the cricket field after an eight-month suspension, smashed 63 runs off 39 balls against Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match at Wankhede stadium on Sunday. Prithvi Shaw was playing his first match after he was banned by the BCCI for inadvertently ingesting a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups. After going reaching his half-century, Shaw made a gesture towards the stands, signalling that he will let his bat do the talking.

The young opening batsman hit seven fours and two maximums en route his fifth half-century in Twenty20 cricket.

BCCI Domestic's official Twitter handle posted a video where the young opening batsman can be seen celebrating his half-century.

Welcome back! He is making a comeback today and @PrithviShaw makes it a memorable one with a fine-half century for Mumbai against Assam in @Paytm #MushtaqAliT20. pic.twitter.com/hiBfiElhed — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 17, 2019

Soon after the video was posted on Twitter, fans vented their anger at Prithvi Shaw for his "over confident gesture".

"This is the problem with the young players. Coming Back from a ban, scoring a half century against a relatively weaker bowling attack, and then making gestures. They need to learn to be humble. This over confident kid won't last long in the international arena. MARK MY WORDS," a fan tweeted.

This is the problem with the young players. Coming Back from a ban, scoring a half century against a relatively weaker bowling attack, and then making gestures. They need to learn to be humble. This over confident kid won't last long in the international arena. MARK MY WORDS! — Shubham Agrawal (@imShubhamA) November 17, 2019

"Against Asam and attitude omg. Definitely got many ducks in international while making a comeback. When bat speak no need to tell anything by mouth," another fan joined in.

Against Asam and attitude omg. Definitely got many ducks in international while making a comeback . When bat speak no need to tell anything by mouth. — Sunny Kunal (@D11_24x7) November 17, 2019

"Shaw is so overrated. Shaw is the next Kambli. He will throw it away with this kind of poor attitude and arrogance," a fan compared Shaw with Vinod Kambli.

Shaw is so overrated. Shaw is the next Kambli. He will throw it away with this kind of poor attitude and arrogance. — Raghav Nelli (@rnelli) November 17, 2019

In the match, Mumbai were put into bat by Assam who had won the toss.

Apart from Shaw and Tare, a quick-fire 32 from Siddesh Lad towards the end helped Mumbai post 206 for five in their 20 overs.

Assam, in reply, could only manage 123 for eight from their 20 overs as Mumbai took four crucial points from their last group stage fixture.