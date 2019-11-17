 
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Trolled For "Over Confident Gesture" In Comeback Game. Watch

Updated: 17 November 2019 15:13 IST

Prithvi Shaw slammed a half-century on his return to competitive cricket from but was trolled by fans for his celebration after hitting reaching his fifty.

Prithvi Shaw smashed 63 runs off 39 deliveries against Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match. © Twitter

Prithvi Shaw, who returned to the cricket field after an eight-month suspension, smashed 63 runs off 39 balls against Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match at Wankhede stadium on Sunday. Prithvi Shaw was playing his first match after he was banned by the BCCI for inadvertently ingesting a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups. After going reaching his half-century, Shaw made a gesture towards the stands, signalling that he will let his bat do the talking.

The young opening batsman hit seven fours and two maximums en route his fifth half-century in Twenty20 cricket. 

BCCI Domestic's official Twitter handle posted a video where the young opening batsman can be seen celebrating his half-century.

Soon after the video was posted on Twitter, fans vented their anger at Prithvi Shaw for his "over confident gesture".

"This is the problem with the young players. Coming Back from a ban, scoring a half century against a relatively weaker bowling attack, and then making gestures. They need to learn to be humble. This over confident kid won't last long in the international arena. MARK MY WORDS," a fan tweeted.

"Against Asam and attitude omg. Definitely got many ducks in international while making a comeback. When bat speak no need to tell anything by mouth," another fan joined in.

"Shaw is so overrated. Shaw is the next Kambli. He will throw it away with this kind of poor attitude and arrogance," a fan compared Shaw with Vinod Kambli.

In the match, Mumbai were put into bat by Assam who had won the toss.

Apart from Shaw and Tare, a quick-fire 32 from Siddesh Lad towards the end helped Mumbai post 206 for five in their 20 overs.

Assam, in reply, could only manage 123 for eight from their 20 overs as Mumbai took four crucial points from their last group stage fixture.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Cricket Siddhesh Lad Aditya Prakash Tare Aditya Tare
Highlights
  • Prithvi Shaw smashed a half-century in his comeback game
  • Prithvi Shaw smashed 63 runs off 39 deliveries against Assam
  • Shaw hit 7 fours and 2 maximums en route his fifth half-century in T20s
