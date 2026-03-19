The Kerala High Court has dismissed a PIL which claimed that the BCCI's professional T20 cricket league cannot use the name Indian Premier League. The petitioner, Ashique Karoth, who claimed to be a social worker, contended that the use of the name Indian Premier League by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was "illegal". A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M observed that the petitioner only recently realised that the IPL was not an official cricket tournament of the country, even though it has been going on for several years.

"We find no merit in the substance of the said argument, and hence, we do not feel that it would be proper to keep this writ petition as a public interest litigation (PIL)," the bench said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Monday gave formal approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA)and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to host the 2026 Indian Premier League matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, ending months of uncertainty following the stampede after the team's maiden title win.

The 19th edition of the world's biggest T20 league begins on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the tournament opener, as per the schedule.

The formal approval comes after a meeting chaired by Karnataka home minister Parameshwar with the Expert Committee, which was constituted by the state government, and representatives from the KSCA, RCB and their event management firm DNA.

"During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," KSCA's official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya informed in a statement.

"Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon'ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru." "The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) places on record its sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, for his leadership, guidance and support in facilitating this approval," he added.

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