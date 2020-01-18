 
Watch: Chris Morris Exhibits "Elite Footwork" To Run Out Batsman In BBL Game

Updated: 18 January 2020 15:50 IST

South African all-rounder Chris Morris sent social media into a frenzy with his football skills during a BBL game on Saturday.

Chris Morris sent back Daniel Hughes for a duck in a BBL game on Saturday. © Twitter

Chris Morris, who was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stole the show with his "elite footwork" during a Big Bash League (BBL) clash between the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunders on Saturday. In the first over of Sydney Sixers' innings, Chris Morris produced stunning football skills to run out Daniel Hughes. The BBL's official Twitter handle posted a video of the dismissal as Daniel Hughes failed to make his ground.

"Goodness gracious Elite footwork from Chris Morris. Not ideal running from Dan Hughes and Josh Philippe... #BBL09," the tweet read.

The South Africa all-rounder will be seen playing under the captaincy of India captain Virat Kohli in the next IPL season. RCB bought Morris for a whopping Rs 10 crore at the auction in December 2019.

In the match, Callum Ferguson won the toss and invited Sydney Sixers to bat at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The Sixers got off to a poor start as they lost both their openers inside the first two overs.

The 32-year-old Morris struck in his next over to send back Sixers' skipper Moises Henriques for one.

James Vince, Jordan Silk and Tom Curran followed suit as the Sydney Sixers were reduced to 26 for six in the eighth over.

Ben Dwarshuis and Justin Avendano then put on a 45-run stand for the seventh wicket as they were bowled out for a below-par total of 76.

Earlier the game was stopped twice due to rain and the officials reduced the match to 16 overs per side.

