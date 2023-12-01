In a boost to their spin bowling stocks the Sydney Sixers have signed Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed to their squad for this season's Big Bash League (BBL) after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament. "Naveed comes into the squad as the club's third international player after English spinner Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament," Sydney Sixers said in an official statement.

The 20-year-old Afghan, who played nine matches for the Sixers last summer, taking nine wickets, is considered one of the most talented young leg spinners on the international T20 circuit.

In a Sixers loss to eventual BBL title winners Perth, Naveed stood tall, taking match figures of 4/22, including the wickets of World Cup-winning star Josh Inglis and last year's BBL leading run scorer Aaron Hardie.

Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd said Naveed brought a point of difference to the Sixers' spin stocks alongside veteran tweaker Steve O'Keefe, Test off spinner Todd Murphy and rising all-rounder Joel Davies.

"We are not going to get to see Rehan Ahmed this season but we wish him well, and at the same time welcome Naveed back to the club," Shipperd said in an official statement by Sydney Sixers.

"We are fortunate to have been able to bring back a player of Naveed's talent and we know he will fit in with our group. Our spinning group is building nicely with SOK (O'Keefe), Todd (Murphy) and young Joel Davies, whose left arm offers complement his strong batting and fielding," he added.

The Sixers, with superstar Steve Smith locked and loaded, open their BBL|13 campaign at home at the SCG on Friday against the Melbourne Renegades.