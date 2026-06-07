Suryakumar Yadav took to social media to post a special message for Shreyas Iyer after the latter was appointed the new Indian cricket team T20I skipper. Shreyas will lead the side in the Ireland and England T20I series as well as the Asian Games while Suryakumar lost his position just months after leading the team to the T20 World Cup 2026 title. Suryakumar posted a picture of himself hugging Shreyas at the Mumbai T20 League match on Sunday along with the caption - "Very happy that a Mumbaikar is going to lead in T20I. Wishing you all the luck. Boys are super amazing. They will definitely respond well to your ideas. Be yourself. I am watching you closely".

Coming to the Mumbai T20 League match, Triumph Knights MNE posted a total of 147/8 with SKY scoring 48 off just 24 deliveries with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes. However, in reply, Shreyas scored 61 off 36 balls to guide SoBo Mumbai Falcons to a five-wicket win. It was a brilliant knock by Shreyas with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Suryakumar welcomed Shreyas Iyer's appointment as the new skipper of the men's T20I side, saying he was "very, very, very happy" for his long-time Mumbai teammate and describing the development as a proud moment for Mumbai cricket.

Hours after being replaced as captain by Shreyas, Suryakumar came face-to-face with the newly-appointed India skipper during a T20 Mumbai League fixture on Saturday. Suryakumar-led Triumph Knights MNE, while Shreyas was part of the SoBo Mumbai Falcons setup as an Impact Substitute.

The two Mumbai stalwarts shared a warm hug before the start of the match, reflecting the bond they have built over years of playing together for Mumbai and India.

Speaking at the toss, Suryakumar put aside any personal disappointment and congratulated Shreyas on taking charge of the national T20 side.

"As you said, so many things are happening, but obviously very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he's getting to lead the T20 Indian team. We played a lot of cricket together in Bombay. The most important thing, what I felt, is that three back-to-back Mumbai captains are going to lead T20s for India. I think it's a very proud moment, and everyone needs to celebrate that," Suryakumar said.

(With IANS inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi