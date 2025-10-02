India captain Suryakumar Yadav triggered a major debate during the Asia Cup 2025 after he claimed that he no longer considers Pakistan as rivals. India beat Pakistan three times during the recently-concluded tournament, including the final last Sunday. While group stage and Super Four games between the two sides were one-sided, Pakistan made some improvement in the final to force the game till the last over. On being asked if he regretted his earlier remarks, the 35-year-old gave a clear response while comparing the skill set of the two groups of players.

"No, if it is a final, it will be close; the final is an occasion. People say it is just another game, but a final is a final. You know that it is a knockout game, you have worked so hard. There is pressure, but it never came to my mind at all that I had said something wrong. I see my team, when I see them practising, when I see them playing in the match, then I know what their skill level is, and how they can play in any situation. So, seeing that, I made that statement," Suryakumar told The Indian Express.

This wasn't the only controversy he was part of as the Indian captain also refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, with the rest of the players also boycotting all sorts of courtesies with the opponents.

On being quizzed if he set a trend of no-handshakes, Suryakumar replied, "I don't know what will happen next. Dilli abhi bahut door hai (Delhi is still very far). I don't know what will happen with Pakistan in the next game. Anyway, we only play in multi-nation tournaments, but whatever happens at that time, we will see. For now, this is the moment which we want to enjoy."

Tilak Varma walked away with the 'Player of the Match' honours courtesy of his unbeaten 69, with India securing their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth, including ODI editions.