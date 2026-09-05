Former India batter Suresh Raina has revealed the reason behind his decision to retire from international cricket on the same day as legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. Having shared the dressing room in the Indian team, as well as at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), for over a decade, both Dhoni and Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Dhoni famously made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) at 7:29 PM IST, with Raina following suit moments later.

Speaking to former India batter Aakash Chopra, Raina revealed that Dhoni was shocked by his decision after he informed him that he would retire on the same day.

"It's the game, right? You live for it as a player. You do so much for the country, parents sacrificed so much, but at that moment I felt this is the best. Because all these things happen... you wanted to spend time with your family. At that point, whether I was 32 or 33, whatever the age was... But in the dressing room when he did it, I went in and said 'It's done.' He goes 'Ye Kya Kiya Tune' (What did you just do?)," said Raina.

At the time of the announcement, both Dhoni and Raina were in the CSK bio-bubble and preparing to fly to the United Arab Emirates for the IPL, which was held between September and November that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raina also opened up about his bond with Dhoni, revealing that the latter sacrificed his batting position so that he could bat higher up the order.

"I think at that time you played for the captain, you played for the team. But why I said captain... because I feel that at the batting position I got an opportunity; the captain sacrificed his own position. He used to bat higher up when Dada was captain, but he took the responsibility, saying, 'Yuvi Pa (Yuvraj Singh), you go up, Suresh, you play here, I am sitting here.'

Raina said that Dhoni's gesture motivated him to put in extra effort and perform for the team.

"So I thought if this guy is showing more belief in my abilities than his own, then I have to perform for him. We are all part of the team. I said I will play with all my heart-whether it's fielding or bowling. That's why I think when you reach such a stage, you don't think with your brain anymore; you become emotional, you think with your heart. Where the heart gets attached, after that, whether it's friendship... it's the same thing, you play for thousands of years, you enjoy things a lot," said Raina.

"You know how he is as a person. But I think if someone sacrificed so much for you, then you have that... there should be a capacity to give back. Because everyone has money, but you need a big heart to spend it. So we had that heart for friendship, and it will always remain," he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi