Supreme Court To Hear S Sreesanth's Life Ban Plea On February 5

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on February 5 an appeal filed by cricketer S Sreesanth against a Kerala High Court verdict that restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the case be listed for hearing before an appropriate bench according to the roster after the matter was mentioned before it. "List on February 5, 2018 before an appropriate bench, as per roster, subject to removal of defects, if any," the bench, also comprising justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said. A division bench of the high court had restored the ban on a petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against a single-judge bench's order, lifting the life ban imposed on the 34-year-old pacer. The bench had said there was no violation of natural justice against the cricketer and quashed the single bench order in Sreesanth's favour.