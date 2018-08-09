 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Supreme Court Modifies 'One State, One Vote' Policy Of BCCI

Updated: 09 August 2018 12:18 IST

The Supreme Court directed the state cricket associations to adopt the BCCI constitution within 30 days and warned them that non-compliance would invite actions in accordance with its earlier order.

Supreme Court Modifies
The bench restored the permanent membership to Railways, Services and Universities. © PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday modified its earlier order on the 'one state, one vote' policy for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members and granted permanent membership of the board to the cricket associations of Mumbai, Saurashtra, Vadodara and Vidarbha. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also approved the draft constitution of the cricket body with certain modifications and asked the Registrar General of Tamil Nadu Societies to bring on record the approved BCCI constitution within four weeks.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, restored the permanent membership to Railways, Services and Universities.

It also directed the state cricket associations to adopt the BCCI constitution within 30 days and warned them that non-compliance would invite actions in accordance with its earlier order.

Dealing with the issue of cooling-off period and disqualification of the BCCI office-bearers, the bench said a person would have to go through a cooling-off period after holding a post in the board for two consecutive terms, a total of six years.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team BCCI Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The bench comprised of justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud
  • The bench approved the draft constitution of cash-rich apex cricket body
  • They restored permanent membership to Railways, Services and Universities
Related Articles
Supreme Court Modifies
Supreme Court Modifies 'One State, One Vote' Policy Of BCCI
India vs England: Virat Kohli Gears Up For Second Test At Lord
India vs England: Virat Kohli Gears Up For Second Test At Lord's
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Profile Goof-Up By BCCI Leads To Laugh Riot On Twitter
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla's Aide Resigns Following Bribery Scandal
BCCI Suspends Stung UPCA Official Pending Probe
BCCI Suspends Stung UPCA Official Pending Probe
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.