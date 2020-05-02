Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Join Indian Cricket Association's Initiative To Help Players In Need Amid Lockdown

Updated: 02 May 2020 13:05 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

The Indian Cricketers Association has so far raised Rs 39 lakh to help former cricketers who are in dire need of funds.

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Join Indian Cricket Associations Initiative To Help Players In Need Amid Lockdown
Sunil Gavaskar pledged to support ICA's initiative to financially help around 30 players amid lockdown. © PTI

Greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have pledged their support to Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) initiative to financially help around 30 needy players amid the nationwide lockdown, said its president Ashok Malhotra. The ICA has so far raised Rs 39 lakh to help former cricketers who are in dire need of funds. "Big names like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Gautam Gambhir and Gundappa Viswanath have joined us and that is a major boost to our initiative. A corporate from Gujarat has also offered its support," Malhotra told PTI. 

It has been learnt that likes of Gavaskar, Dev and Gambhir have also made financial contributions to the cause. 

Mohammad Azharuddin had pledged his financial support earlier this week. 

The ICA will continue to accept donations till May 15, following which it will shortlist 5-6 cricketers from each zone (north, east, west, south and central). 

"Cricketers who don't have jobs, who don't get pension from the BCCI or their respective state associations will be offered help," Malhotra had said earlier. 

The ICA has contributed Rs 10 lakh to the initiative. As many as 1750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India's first-ever players' association which came into being last year. 

The ICA had received an initial grant of Rs 2 crore from the BCCI in February to kick-start its operations.

Topics mentioned in this article Sunil Gavaskar Kapil Dev Mohammad Azharuddin Cricket
