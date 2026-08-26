Indian cricket team legend Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Mackay pitch used the second Test between Australia and Bangladesh before stating that if a match in India had ended in just two days, it would have led to a lot of criticism. Australia won the match by an innings and 51 runs as Bangladesh failed to cross 100 in both innings. Australia batters also had a hard time on the surface with Cameron Green top-scoring with 67. It was the fourth shortest Test match in history and in his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar called out the hypocrisy when it comes to analysing Australian and Indian pitches.

"So, another Test match in Australia has finished within two days. This has happened four times there in the last few years. And we are yet to hear any criticism of the trampoline-bounce pitches that produce such results. The excuses will come thick and fast. ‘Oh, the groundsman, sorry, turf executive, got it wrong."

"He went by the weather forecast, which predicted some hot weather, so he left a little more grass, and that led to the excessive bounce.' Or the other cricketing excuse that the batters didn't have the technique to cope with the bounce and it wasn't the fault of the pitch. This last excuse could be faintly accepted if the home team batters had batted well, but when even the home batters can't stitch a run or a decent partnership together, then what does it tell you about the pitch?"

Gavaskar went on to say that the pitch in Mackay was not a surprise considering the fact that Australia were defeated in the first Test against Bangladesh.

"The pitch in Mackay was no surprise. After the Aussies were humiliated by the Bangladeshis in the first Test, they were going to prepare a pitch that would be fast and bouncy. And, of course, claim that the groundsman had done it on his own and there were zero instructions from the team management. We all know what really happens. It's just that the Indian management is open about wanting pitches to suit its bowling strength while those from the old powers will do the little whispering and nudging and get a surface that they need," said Gavaskar.

"The pitch in Mackay was no surprise. After the Aussies were humiliated by the Bangladeshis in the first Test, they were going to prepare a pitch that would be fast and bouncy. And, of course, claim that the groundsman had done it on his own and there were zero instructions from the team management. We all know what really happens. It's just that the Indian management is open about wanting pitches to suit its bowling strength while those from the old powers will do the little whispering and nudging and get a surface that they need," said Gavaskar.

He added that the pitch rating would have been very different if the match was played at an Indian venue.

"It will be interesting to see the report and rating for the Mackay pitch by the match referee. There's generally been a desire among the referees to get brownie points from the media of the old powers, so it won't be a surprise if there's no adverse rating for the Mackay pitch just as we have seen for similar two-day finishes in recent years."

"But lo and behold, if a game finishes in three days in India, there will be all kinds of derogatory reports and insinuations made about the pitches, BCCI and Indian cricket. The hypocrisy is so brazen that it is simply mind-boggling," said Gavaskar.

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