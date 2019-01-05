 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Steve Smith Will Score 1000 Test Runs In Each Of The Next Five Years, Says Cricket NSW Chief

Updated: 05 January 2019 22:26 IST

Steve Smith has scored over 6,100 runs in Tests at an average of 61.37.

Steve Smith Will Score 1000 Test Runs In Each Of The Next Five Years, Says Cricket NSW Chief
Steve Smith will complete his ban for the ball-tampering scandal in March. © AFP

Steve Smith will complete his ban for the ball-tampering scandal in two months from now and his return to international cricket is already one of the most talked topics. The former Australia skipper Steve Smith, who remained on top of the Test ranking, even after a few months since the ban was imposed, averages over 61 in the longest format of the game. Cricket New South Wales', outgoing CEO, Andrew Jones believes Smith will start from where he had left and go on to score "1000 runs a year in Tests for another five years." However, he also said that he is sure of Smith's former deputy skipper David Warner's form on return.

"I can't speak for Davey as much, but I'm very confident Smith will get 1000 runs a year in Tests for another five years," Jones was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

Jones, who had also worked for Cricket Australia, said that Smith will be on a revenge mission on the bowlers but he was again not quite sure about Warner.

"The effect of this will be a refreshment break and then he'll have a point to prove. There's going to be a revenge mission on the bowlers for the next five years. Hopefully Davey does the same," Jones said.

Smith, before the ban, had represented his national team in 64 Tests. He had accumulated 6,199 runs with the highest score of 239 runs.

Even in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Smith had maintained a good average of 41.38 from over 100 matches.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Smith has scored over 6,100 runs in Tests at an average of 61.37
  • Smith will complete his ban for the ball-tampering scandal in two months
  • Jones had also worked for Cricket Australia
Related Articles
"Cricket Ban Helped Me Grow, Allowed More Family Time": David Warner
"Cricket Ban Helped Me Grow, Allowed More Family Time": David Warner
India vs Australia: Give Steve Smith, David Warner Another Chance, Tim Paine Asks Australian Public
India vs Australia: Give Steve Smith, David Warner Another Chance, Tim Paine Asks Australian Public
Disgraced David Warner Ends Horror 2018 On A High With Baby News
Disgraced David Warner Ends Horror 2018 On A High With Baby News
'Nervous' Cameron Bancroft Disappoints On Return From Ban
India vs Australia: Australia Need Steve Smith And David Warner, Tim Paine Admits After MCG Loss
India vs Australia: Australia Need Steve Smith And David Warner, Tim Paine Admits After MCG Loss
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.