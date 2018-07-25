 
Steve Smith Joins Barbados Tridents For Upcoming Caribbean Premier League

Updated: 25 July 2018 19:29 IST

Steve Smith will replace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan who is no longer available for the tournament.

Steve Smith played six matches for Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada League. © Twitter

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Barbados Tridents on Wednesday announced that former Australian skipper Steve Smith will be representing their team in the upcoming edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to start from August 8. Smith will replace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who is no longer available for the tournament. Tridents coach Robin Singh asserted that losing Shakib was a setback for the team but also expressed his excitement on having Smith as Shakib's replacement. "It is a huge blow to lose Shakib for the tournament but in Steve Smith, we have a truly world-class replacement who can help to bring power to our batting lineup. As a man who has played cricket at the highest level all over the world we are very confident that Smith will be a big success with the Tridents," Robin Singh was quoted as saying by the official website of the Caribbean Premier League.

Smith, who is serving a 12-month ban imposed by Cricket Australia for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, is barred from playing first-class cricket for his country or his province but is allowed to play at the club level.

The 29-year-old recently participated in a Global T20 Canada League where he played six matches for Toronto Nationals accumulating 167 runs at 33.40 and a strike rate of 119.28.

David Warner, who was also banned by CA over the same incident in South Africa, also took part in the Canada T20 league playing eight matches for Winnipeg Hawks. Warner will be playing for St Lucia Stars in the CPL.

Barbados Tridents will begin their campaign against Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 11.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 8 August to 16 September.

Comments
Highlights
  • The tournament is scheduled to start from August 8
  • Steve Smith is serving a 12-month ban imposed by Cricket Australia
  • Smith scored 167 runs at a strike rate of 119.28 in the Canada T20 league
