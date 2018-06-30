David Warner Opens Up About His Return To Cricket

Currently serving a 12-month ban from the national team, former Australia vice-captain David Warner , on Saturday returned to competitive cricket after three months when he represented Winnipeg Hawks against Montreal Tigers in the first ever Global T20 Canada League . Although the return didn't go as he might have planned, having been dismissed for for one, Warner revealed that getting back on the field after the ball-tampering controversy brought a smile on his face. "It's good to be on the field, a smile on my face, and a bunch of guys I haven't played much cricket with. These tournaments are exciting," Warner was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

"The tournament is about getting back into the rhythm of cricket again, making sure I'm putting my best foot forward in this tournament, making sure I'm putting 100 per cent effort all the time, giving advice to the guys who don't get an opportunity to play on a big stage, and just to compete. It's been a long three months for myself, thinking I won't be here [playing cricket]. It's a good opportunity. I'm excited," the 31-year-old added.

The former Australian opener admitted that the past three months were traumatic for him and his family but also asserted that he was looking forward to the future.

"I'm an adult, I'm big, strong, I'll move forward and keep continuing to move forward and making sure I'm doing the right things at the right times to keep playing the best cricket I can," said Warner.

Another Australian caught up in the ball-tampering controversy Steve Smith, who is also making his comeback in the league, scored 61 off 41 balls in his opening game to help Toronto Nationals register a six-wicket win against Vancouver Knights on the opening day of the tournament. Post the match Smith took to Twitter, expressing his excitement about the comeback.

It was great being back on the field yesterday and helping Toronto to a first up win. Thanks everyone for your support it's really appreciated. Looking forward to the rest of the... https://t.co/BgRHxXtyOn — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) June 29, 2018

Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months while 25-year-old Cameron Bancroft was slapped with a 9-month ban by Cricket Australia in March for their involvement in ball-tampering controversy during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.