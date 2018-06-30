 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

David Warner Opens Up About His Return To Cricket

Updated: 30 June 2018 15:27 IST

David Warner's comeback to competitive cricket was short-lived as he only faced two balls before getting cleaned up by Lasith Malinga.

David Warner Opens Up About His Return To Cricket
David Warner in action against Montreal Tigers during a Global T20 Canada match on Saturday. © AFP

Currently serving a 12-month ban from the national team, former Australia vice-captain David Warner, on Saturday returned to competitive cricket after three months when he represented Winnipeg Hawks against Montreal Tigers in the first ever Global T20 Canada League. Although the return didn't go as he might have planned, having been dismissed for for one, Warner revealed that getting back on the field after the ball-tampering controversy brought a smile on his face. "It's good to be on the field, a smile on my face, and a bunch of guys I haven't played much cricket with. These tournaments are exciting," Warner was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

"The tournament is about getting back into the rhythm of cricket again, making sure I'm putting my best foot forward in this tournament, making sure I'm putting 100 per cent effort all the time, giving advice to the guys who don't get an opportunity to play on a big stage, and just to compete. It's been a long three months for myself, thinking I won't be here [playing cricket]. It's a good opportunity. I'm excited," the 31-year-old added.

The former Australian opener admitted that the past three months were traumatic for him and his family but also asserted that he was looking forward to the future.

"I'm an adult, I'm big, strong, I'll move forward and keep continuing to move forward and making sure I'm doing the right things at the right times to keep playing the best cricket I can," said Warner.

Another Australian caught up in the ball-tampering controversy Steve Smith, who is also making his comeback in the league, scored 61 off 41 balls in his opening game to help Toronto Nationals register a six-wicket win against Vancouver Knights on the opening day of the tournament. Post the match Smith took to Twitter, expressing his excitement about the comeback.

Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months while 25-year-old Cameron Bancroft was slapped with a 9-month ban by Cricket Australia in March for their involvement in ball-tampering controversy during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Comments
Topics : Cricket Australia Cricket Team David Warner Steven Smith Cameron Bancroft
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • David Warner was dismissed for for one run in his comeback match.
  • Warner, Smith and Cameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia.
  • Steve Smith scored 61 off 41 balls in his comeback match on Friday.
Related Articles
David Warner Opens Up About His Return To Cricket
David Warner Opens Up About His Return To Cricket
Ball-Tampering Incident: Darren Sammy Defends Steve Smith, Criticises Media Coverage
Ball-Tampering Incident: Darren Sammy Defends Steve Smith, Criticises Media Coverage
David Warner To Play Caribbean Premier League For St Lucia Stars
David Warner To Play Caribbean Premier League For St Lucia Stars
Justin Langer Slams Steve Smith
Justin Langer Slams Steve Smith's Captaincy, Labels Australian Cricketers As 'Spoilt Brats'
David Warner Roles Up His Sleeves For Commentary Duties During England-Australia ODI Series
David Warner Roles Up His Sleeves For Commentary Duties During England-Australia ODI Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.