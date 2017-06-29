Steve Smith Gets Engaged To Long-Time Girlfriend Dani Willis In New York

Steve Smith is holidaying in New York and to everyone's delight, announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Dani Willis on Thursday. The Australian captain is quite a romantic too! He got down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend of five years and she said yes. The 28-year-old, who chose New York's Top of the Rock observation deck to ask her, announced this news through an Instagram post where he posted a picture with his fiancee. Dani is a law student and she met Smith at a bar during the Big Bash League in 2012.

Smith's Instagram caption read, "Today I got down on one knee and @dani_willis said YES!!! #engaged".

Today I got down on one knee and @dani_willis said YES ????#engaged A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Meanwhile, Australian players are facing a major pay dispute with their board and the latest news is that Cricket Australia (CA) has sent a formal letter to warring players officially informing them they will be unemployed if a deal is not reached this week in their protracted pay dispute.

CA High Performance Manager Pat Howard has warned they must seek permission to play in other Twenty20 leagues.

Months of bitter negotiations are coming to a head before the current Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) expires on Friday with players to be unemployed if there is no resolution.

Coming tours to Bangladesh and India are also at risk

With the increasing likelihood of no agreement, the media is reporting that some players will seek employment in foreign T20 leagues if they are left without a contract.

The correspondence is seen as a clear sign that CA intends to dig in if players do not agree to its proposal to modify the revenue-share arrangement from previous agreements.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has been staunchly opposed to CA's plan to modify the existing MoU that provides a flat share of revenue for the players.