Prithvi Shaw made a brilliant start to his English county stint before getting sidelines due to a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury. The right-handed batter started his stint for Northamptonshire with a 244 against Somerset and followed it up with another strong show against Durham. However, the injury arrived at the worst possible time and according to reports, he will need more than two months to make a complete recovery. Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, played with Prithvi during their early days and he took to social media to post a very special message.

"Stay strong buddy wish you a speedy recovery," Arjun wrote on his Instagram story.

Earlier, Northamptonshire explained the severity of Prithvi's injury.

"Prithvi injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham and subsequent scan results received this morning have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected," Northamptonshire stated in a media release.

The 23-year-old Shaw made a fine impression during his short stint with the Steelbacks during the One-Day Cup 2023, amassing 429 runs in four innings. His run-making spree included a mammoth 244 off 153 balls against Somerset on August 9, leading Northants to an 87-run victory.

John Sadler, the head coach of Northamptonshire, said it was a massive disappointment to let go of a player like Shaw. "In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition," said Sadler.

