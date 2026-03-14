Star Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha was controversially run out by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz during their second ODI in Dhaka on Friday, in a move that has sparked debate among experts and fans over the spirit of cricket. However, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir provided a new angle to the controversy, shifting the blame on the umpires. Amir lamented that the standards of umpiring are going down, and stated that they should've intervened upon seeing the replays of the incident.

For the uninitiated, Agha was at the non-striker's end and out of his crease when striker Mohammad Rizwan gently pushed a delivery by Mehidy back to the bowler. At this moment, both Agha and Mehidy attempted to collect the ball.

However, Mehidy and Agha were involved in a bit of a tussle, with ultimately the Bangladesh captain getting to the ball first. He instantly dislodged the stumps with Agha still out of his crease, much to the displeasure of the Pakistan batter.

"Mehidy had blocked Agha and inflicted the run-out. Why did the umpires not take note of this fact? The umpires could've prevented the controversy if they had noticed it," Amir said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"As much as Mehidy was at fault or Agha was at fault, we should also raise questions on the umpires. They could've given the benefit of the doubt to the batter as he had been blocked.

"Umpiring standards are going down day-by-day. It was clear that the batter had been blocked by the bowler and that is why he couldn't get back to his crease," Amir added.

Amir also slated Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

"Bangladesh could've done better. Mehidy should've led from the front and by example. Cricket is a gentleman's game. The sportsman's spirit that we are taught was absent," he stated.

Pakistan nevertheless ended up winning the match by 128 runs (via DLS method), tying the three-match ODI series at 1-1.

Star Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha was controversially run out by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz during their second ODI in Dhaka on Friday, in a move that has sparked debate among experts and fans over the spirit of cricket. However, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir provided a new angle to the controversy, shifting the blame on the umpires. Amir lamented that the standards of umpiring are going down, and stated that they should've intervened upon seeing the replays of the incident.

For the uninitiated, Agha was at the non-striker's end and out of his crease when striker Mohammad Rizwan gently pushed a delivery by Mehidy back to the bowler. At this moment, both Agha and Mehidy attempted to collect the ball.

However, Mehidy and Agha were involved in a bit of a tussle, with ultimately the Bangladesh captain getting to the ball first. He instantly dislodged the stumps with Agha still out of his crease, much to the displeasure of the Pakistan batter.

"Mehidy had blocked Agha and inflicted the run-out. Why did the umpires not take note of this fact? The umpires could've prevented the controversy if they had noticed it," Amir said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"As much as Mehidy was at fault or Agha was at fault, we should also raise questions on the umpires. They could've given the benefit of the doubt to the batter as he had been blocked.

"Umpiring standards are going down day-by-day. It was clear that the batter had been blocked by the bowler and that is why he couldn't get back to his crease," Amir added.

Amir also slated Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

"Bangladesh could've done better. Mehidy should've led from the front and by example. Cricket is a gentleman's game. The sportsman's spirit that we are taught was absent," he stated.

Pakistan nevertheless ended up winning the match by 128 runs (via DLS method), tying the three-match ODI series at 1-1.