Sri Lanka star Kamindu Mendis has been enjoying a dream debut in Tests. Since playing his first Test in July 2022, Mendis scored at least one 50-plus score in each of his first six Tests. Now on Wednesday, in a Test match against New Zealand in Galle, Mendis scored a ton. With that he has a fifty-plus score in each of his first seven Tests. This feat has happenned only once before in the 147-year history of Test cricket. Last year, Pakistan's Saud Shakeel became the first Test player to score 50-plus scores in each of his first seven Tests.

Before that, India's Sunil Gavaskar, Pakistan's Saeed Ahmed, West Indies' Basil Butcher and New Zealand's Bert Sutcliffe scored half-centuries in each of their first six Tests.

Mendis scored a courageous century against New Zealand Wednesday as the hosts wrestled back the initiative to reach 302 for seven at stumps on the first day of the first Test.

Sri Lanka had slumped to 106 for four just after lunch but Kamindu -- player of the series for Sri Lanka during their recent tour of England -- provided a confident and calm performance that steadied the team.

Kamindu said the Sri Lankans were aiming to "get close to the 350 mark" on Thursday to make them "on top of the game".

The all-rounder's innings came to an end on 114 in the penultimate over of the day when Ajaz Patel turned the ball sharply and it popped off the glove for an easy catch at first slip.

"It's a special hundred this one, as this came in my hometown," Kamindu said.

"I should have gone on to get a big one, but I couldn't do much about that ball."

Kamindu, known for his ability to bat and bowl with both hands, is playing in his seventh Test match. He has already notched up four centuries and four half-centuries in scoring more than 800 runs.

Sri Lanka were in a little trouble going into tea at 178 for five but a 103-run stand between Kusal Mendis and Kamindu rescued them and provided a reasonable first innings total.

Kusal posted a half-century but fell soon afterwards to an unusual dismissal when the ball struck Tom Latham at short leg, with skipper Tim Southee snapping up the catch.

- 'Knock them over' -

Rookie New Zealand fast bowler William O'Rourke had earlier rattled Sri Lanka's top order, taking two wickets as the hosts reached 88 at lunch.

The Kiwis took a gamble by leaving out veteran pace bowler Matt Henry but 23-year-old O'Rourke soon justified his inclusion.

He surprised Dimuth Karunaratne with extra bounce in the fourth over and the left-hander nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, departing for two.

Fellow opener Pathum Nissanka, fresh from a match-winning performance against England last week, was cleaned up by a yorker that swung in late after posting 27.

Dinesh Chandimal clipped Southee's fourth ball after lunch to mid-wicket, where Michael Bracewell took a diving catch.

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was then bowled through the gate to give part-time spin bowler Glenn Phillips success in his first over.

Angelo Mathews, who was forced off by a blow to his thumb, returned to bat before being dismissed on 36 in the last over before tea, nicking O'Rourke to the wicketkeeper.

O'Rourke said that "honours are pretty even" at the end of day one, giving "credit to the Sri Lankan batters to get themselves back into the game".

But he said New Zealand were eager to begin their innings early on Thursday.

"We are looking forward to knock them over soon," he said.

With AFP inputs