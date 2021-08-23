Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed that Junior Dala has been withdrawn from the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. "Lutho Sipamla has joined the squad as Junior Dala has been withdrawn due to medical reasons," Cricket South Africa tweeted. On August 12, CSA had announced the men's ODI and T20I squads that will travel to Sri Lanka for a six-match tour. The fixtures will be played from September 2-14 in Colombo. Dwaine Pretorius returned to both squads after missing the West Indies and Ireland tours due to medical reasons.

#Proteas Squad Update



Lutho Sipamla has joined the squad as Junior Dala has been withdrawn due to medical reasons#SRIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/lts7wplS0X — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 23, 2021

Quinton de Kock has been rested from the ODI team. David Miller who sustained a hamstring injury during the final T20I against Ireland will also miss the ODI series while his progress is being monitored. Both the key players have been marked to make their return in the T20I series.

The ODI squad will travel to Sri Lanka first, followed by the T20 players.

Promoted

South Africa ODI squad vs Sri Lanka: Temba Bavuma (captain), Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20 Squad vs Sri Lanka: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje , Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.