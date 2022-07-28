Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: Hosts On Top
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka have dominated the match so far
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: After Bad light forced an early end to Day 4's play in the second Test in Galle, the Day 5 has started. Pakistan ended Day 4 on 89/1 in their mammoth chase of 508 against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq, on 46, and skipper Babar Azam, on 26, were at the crease with more than 90 minutes and 26 overs of play left in the final session on day four. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya sent back first-match hero Abdullah Shafique for 16 with debutant Dunith Wellalage taking a good running catch at mid-off. Dhananjaya de Silva hit 109 before Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 360-8 in the second session. Tourists Pakistan, who won the first match of the two-Test series, face an almost impossible task if they are to make it 2-0. They need to bat out over three sessions for a draw. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs: Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Live
Not quite sure what happened there but Babar Azam seems to be struggling with his fitness a bit. On replay, we can see that while turning for another run, he pulled up and the physio is out to take a look.
FOUR! What placement by Azam here. This is tossed up full and on off, Babar Azam moves across and gets to the pitch of the ball, he just strokes it towards the deep mid-wicket fence. Angelo Mathews gives chase but cannot stop it from going into the boundary.
Flighted delivery on off, Babar Azam drives it but straight to covers.
Floated full and on off, Babar Azam moves across and works it past the diving short mid-wicket fielder for a run.
On middle, blocked out.
Short and on the leg stump, tunring away, Mohammad Rizwan flicks it through square leg for a single.
FOUR! Poor line from Mendis. This is darted down the leg, Mohammad Rizwan goes down and paddles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
Flighted on middle, Mohammad Rizwan blocks it of his back foot.
Floated on off, Babar Azam leans on and pushes it to covers for one.
Slightly short and on off, Mohammad Rizwan makes room and cuts it but straight to covers. This was there to be hit.
FOUR! Rizwan finds the gap this time. This is again tossed up full and on middle, Mohammad Rizwan dances down the track and smashes it past the bowler towards the long on fence for a boundary.
Low full toss and on middle, Mohammad Rizwan drives it to mid on.
There is a slight drizzle at the moment and there are a few dark clouds hovering over the ground. The groundstaff are also on their toes, ready to sprint onto the field incase of a shower. These are ominous signs for Sri Lanka who are trying hard to level the series.
Floated full and on middle, Mohammad Rizwan uses his feet and drills it back to the bowler who makes a half stop.
Tossed up full and on middle and leg, Mohammad Rizwan knocks it to the leg side.
Shorter and around off, Babar Azam stays back and slaps it to short mid-wicket for a quick single.
Fuller, angling down leg. Rizwan flicks it to fine leg. Another maiden for Mendis this morning.
Full again, on the pads, Rizwan tucks it past short leg.
Tossed up, full and on middle. Rizwan stays back and blocks it to the leg side.
Fuller, on middle and leg. Rizwan blocks it to mid-wicket.