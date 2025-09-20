Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka, the topper of Group B, take on Bangladesh in the first game of Super Four at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Lankans are still unbeaten in the ongoing event. They registered a hat-trick of wins to advance to the Super Four stage. When these two sides came up against each other earlier this edition, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by six wickets. The Charith Asalanka-led side then beat Hong Kong by four wickets and Afghanistan by six wickets to register a third victory on trot.

On the other hand, Bangladesh made it to the Super Four on Sri Lanka's mercy. The Islanders defeated Afghanistan in their third match to pave way for Bangladesh to enter the Super Four. Had Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan, Bangladesh would have been eliminated from the tournament.

The Litton Das-led side started the tournament with an easy seven-wicket win over Hong Kong before losing to Sri Lanka. The side then kept itself in strong contention for the next around after a narrow eight-run win over Afghanistan. The Rashid Khan-led side's loss to Sri Lanka helped Bangladesh's cause.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played on Saturday, September 20.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)