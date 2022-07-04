Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the second Test against Australia, the island nation's cricket board said Monday. Jayawickrama, a left-arm spinner who was not picked for the opening match which the hosts lost inside three days in Galle, is the second Sri Lankan player after Angelo Mathews to get the virus. "The player was found to be Covid positive when he was tested (Rapid Antigen Test) this morning, as he complained of feeling unwell," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"Jayawickrama was immediately isolated from the rest of the team members and now will remain in room isolation for five days."

Mathews was ruled out on the third morning of the first Test and the team soon went down to Australia with touring spinner Nathan Lyon bagging nine wickets in the match.

The rest of the Sri Lankan team members have returned negative results with the hosts looking to level the series in the final match starting Friday.