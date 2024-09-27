Sri Lanka will host the West Indies for white-ball bilaterals in October, with a three-match T20I and ODI series, according to the ICC. Sri Lanka will seek to take confidence from their positive run in recent months, with an ODI series win over India, a Test match win against England at The Oval, and a brilliant run in the Test series against New Zealand at home. Though the Men in Maroon had their fair share of disappointments in the Test arena, they recently beat South Africa 3-0 in a T20I contest at home.

The T20I series between Sri Lanka and West Indies will begin of October 13. The second and third match of the series will take place on October 15 and 17, respectively. All the matches of the T20I series will take place in Dambulla.

Meanwhile, the ODI series will kick off on October 20. The second and third match of the series will be held on 23 and 26 October. All the 50-over matches will be played in Kandy.

In the ODI arena, the two sides are evenly matched, with 31 wins to the West Indies to Sri Lanka's 30. The Island Nation is just about ahead in the T20Is, with eight wins to their names as against seven for the West Indies.

Earlier, Sri Lanka displayed a stupendous performance against India in the two-match series, Sri Lanka won the series 2-0 against Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue. It was the first time in the past 27 years that Sri Lanka has won an ODI series over India.

The Island country also locked horns against India in a three-match T20I series. Sri Lanka performed a sloppy performance over there and conceded a 3-0 series loss against India.

