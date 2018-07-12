 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lanka Skipper Dinesh Chandimal, Officials Out Of South Africa Tests

Updated: 12 July 2018 09:22 IST

The trio were charged by ICC chief executive David Richardson for their involvement in the Sri Lankan team's refusal to take the field in St. Lucia on the third day of the second Test, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play.

Sri Lanka Skipper Dinesh Chandimal, Officials Out Of South Africa Tests
Dinesh Chandimal missed the third and final Test against the West Indies after losing his appeal. © AFP

Captain Dinesh Chandimal and two top Sri Lankan cricket officials have agreed to sit out the Test series against South Africa pending sanctions, the International Cricket Council said Thursday. Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha had pleaded guilty to violating the spirit of the game last month during Sri Lanka's second Test against the West Indies. The ICC said a judicial commission hearing ended overnight, hours before the first Test against the visiting South Africans was due to start at Galle on Thursday, but a decision would be announced "in due course".

"In the interim, Chandimal, Hathurusingha and Gurusinha, who have pleaded guilty, have agreed not to participate in both Tests v SA," cricket's governing body said on Twitter.

"This will be credited against sanction imposed by commissioner."

The trio were charged by ICC chief executive David Richardson for their involvement in the Sri Lankan team's refusal to take the field in St. Lucia on the third day of the second Test, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play.

Sri Lankan were protesting the award of five runs to the West Indies after Chandimal was caught tampering with the ball during the previous day's play.

Chandimal missed the third and final Test after losing his appeal against a one-match ban and a fine equal to his match fees.

Match referee Javagal Srinath had said Chandimal applied an artificial substance to the ball in violation of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Chandimal was suspected of using saliva and a sweet that he had in his mouth to tamper with the ball in an attempt to make it spin more. His act was caught by TV cameras.

Comments
Topics : Sri Lanka Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Dinesh Chandimal Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The ICC said a judicial commission hearing ended overnight
  • The trio were charged by ICC chief executive David Richardson
  • Sri Lankan were protesting the award of five runs to the West Indies
Related Articles
Sri Lanka Seeks "Clear Rules" On Ball Tampering
Sri Lanka Seeks "Clear Rules" On Ball Tampering
ICC Suspends Sri Lanka Captain Dinesh Chandimal, Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe For 4 ODIs, 2 Tests
ICC Suspends Sri Lanka Captain Dinesh Chandimal, Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe For 4 ODIs, 2 Tests
Sri Lanka Skipper Dinesh Chandimal, Officials Out Of South Africa Tests
Sri Lanka Skipper Dinesh Chandimal, Officials Out Of South Africa Tests
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga Blames Board For Ball-Tampering Fiasco
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga Blames Board For Ball-Tampering Fiasco
3rd Test: Shane Dowrich Rescues West Indies On Rain-Truncated Day
3rd Test: Shane Dowrich Rescues West Indies On Rain-Truncated Day
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.