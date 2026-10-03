Sri Lanka produced a commanding all-round performance to beat Bangladesh by 63 runs and claim the bronze medal in men's cricket at the Asian Games 2026, adding a third medal to the island nation's tally at the Games. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Sri Lanka were in serious trouble early, slipping to 21/4 inside the first five overs. Bangladesh's spinners made the most of a surface offering turn and bounce, leaving the Sri Lankan innings in danger of collapsing. But Sahan Arachchige and Ashen Bandara steadied the innings before Tharindu Ratnayake changed the complexion of the contest.

Ratnayake launched a spectacular counterattack, smashing 65 off just 32 balls with seven fours and five sixes. His aggressive strokeplay helped Sri Lanka recover from 51/4 at the halfway stage and eventually post 165/9.

Arachchige provided crucial support with a composed 33 off 37 balls, while the pair added valuable runs during the middle overs. Ratnayake's assault included a 50 off 26 balls, as Sri Lanka collected 114 runs in the final 15 overs after their difficult start.

Bangladesh's chase, however, unravelled almost immediately.

Nuwan Thushara set the tone with a wicket-maiden in the opening over, dismissing Saif Hassan for a duck. Tharindu Ratnayake then struck with the wicket of Tanzid Hasan Tamim before Thushara removed Litton Das with a pinpoint yorker for another duck.

Bangladesh were reduced to 18/4 by the end of the fourth over, and although Towhid Hridoy briefly offered resistance with 11 off six balls, he soon fell to Ratnayake.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Wanuja Sahan then tightened the screws with spin. Viyaskanth claimed two wickets in successive deliveries to remove Parvez Hossain Emon and Mahedi Hasan, while Sahan dismissed Rishad Hossain and Yasir Ali.

Yasir's 21 off 16 and Rishad's brisk 10 off five briefly threatened to revive Bangladesh, but the chase never truly recovered. Nasum Ahmed top-scored with 26 off 28, but his dismissal in the 18th over brought the contest to an end as Bangladesh were bowled out for 102 in 17.3 overs.

Thushara finished with 2/18, while Sahan and Viyaskanth also took two wickets each. Ratnayake's 65 and his early breakthrough with the ball made him a central figure in Sri Lanka's bronze-medal victory.

The medal takes Sri Lanka's Asian Games medal tally to three, following Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage's men's javelin gold and the women's cricket team's silver.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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