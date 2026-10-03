India skipper Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said his team's refusal to complain despite a disrupted build-up to the Asian Games was a sign of a "champion team" and laid the foundation for its gold medal in the continental event. India's preparations were heavily impacted by rain, with the team getting its first proper training session ahead of the semifinal against Sri Lanka on October 1. The team arrived in Japan on September 20, played a five-over game per side on September 22 in Sano before travelling to Nagoya.

The Asian Games quarterfinal against Afghanistan on September 28 was washed out. Iyer said the squad chose to adapt rather than make excuses before going on to beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the final on Saturday.

"If I have to use a word, I would say ecstatic. Since the day we arrived in Japan, it was raining cats and dogs and we couldn't practise for almost a week. But the boys, the way they prepped themselves, and also the training we were doing on the side, we didn't complain, we didn't give any reason," Iyer said after the final.

"So that was a sign of a champion team. And today was just a reflection of that."

India posted 211 for six before restricting Pakistan to 192 for six, with Iyer highlighting the collective contribution of his players.

Iyer hailed the team's collective show.

"When you're playing a final, you want each and every individual to step up and deliver. And that's what we witnessed today.

"Abhishek gave us that start and then Tilak basically finished off the innings. And then in bowling, Washington took charge, Axar was himself all the time, and Bumrah, we know what he has got in his armoury," said Iyer.

On Hasan Nawaz taking the game deep for Pakistan, Iyer said: "Well, they were cruising pretty well and they got that momentum in between. I just wanted to see that I got that fifth bowler's over as soon as possible, finish it off, and then Bumrah was there, Washi was there, the lead bowlers wanted to come in as well.

"So I basically paced their overs pretty well. That's what I felt. And especially when the run rate is about 13 to 14, we know that the batsmen are going to take charge, and one wicket is going to change the momentum, shift the momentum towards us. So that's what happened," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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