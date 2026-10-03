Indian team scripted history with a golden double in cricket. Star all-rounder Shivam Dube described the men's Asian Games gold medal triumph as a deeply emotional and proud moment, saying that winning gold for the country and making the nation proud was an achievement beyond words. "Big achievement because India have won the gold. It's not about Pakistan, we wanted to bring glory. It was only about bringing gold for the country. My runs were just a contribution, I don't count my runs much. Everybody did well, Abhishek Sharma did something different, Jasprit Bumrah did well with the ball," Shivam Dube told NDTV.

Chasing a massive target of 212, Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz waged a lone battle with a blistering 96 off 51 balls, but India's bowling attack held firm.

Shivam Dube played a key role with the ball, claiming two wickets, while Washington Sundar and Axar Patel also picked up two each to restrict Pakistan's chase.

Earlier, Dube made his presence felt with the bat as well, smashing a quickfire 27 off just 14 balls to help India post a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs in the men's cricket final of the 2026 Asian Games in Nisshin on Saturday.

Abhishek Sharma set the platform with a blazing 61 off 28 balls, before Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 off 22 balls and Dube's late cameo propelled India past the 200-run mark.

International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah heaped praise on the Indian men's T20 cricket team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 by beating Pakistan in the final at the Karogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday.

Shah also hailed the Olympic Council of Asia, the participating cricket nations and Japan cricket for organising the event. "Nagoya and Japan have written a proud new chapter in cricket's history. Congratulations to Team India on a campaign worthy of this moment, and heartfelt thanks to every competing nation, to the Olympic Council of Asia and organisers whose vision brought us here, and to the thousands of fans whose presence reminded us why cricket is so special anywhere in the world," Shah wrote on X.

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