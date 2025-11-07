Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga made a rare public appearance recently, reuniting with former teammates Sanath Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva and Muttiah Muralitharan at the Tamil Union's 125th anniversary celebrations. In a viral pic, Ranatunga was seen wearing a red kurta, but some fans on social media were unable to recognise the legendary Sri Lanka skipper, who looked visibly slimmer than in his playing days. Some even raised concerns over his health, since he had a bulky build back in the days.

The picture, which captured Ranatunga's physical transformation, was shared by none other than Jayasuriya on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Here's how internet reacted:

Is Arjuna in Red? If yes, is he sick? — Subramaniam Krishnan (@SubramaniamKr16) November 6, 2025

Ranathunga is unrecognisable — Vivek Krish (@vivekvanchiyoor) November 6, 2025

Arjuna looking 20 years younger than everyone else — ranidu (@Ranidu) November 6, 2025

What happend to Arjuna sir. — Fbb (@Fahadbashir33) November 6, 2025

wait a minute is that the great Arjuna Ranatunga in red? — LastOver BeforeDrinks (@LastoverB) November 5, 2025

The 61-year-old retired from international cricket in July 2000, with his final match being the third Test against South Africa. After hanging his boots, Ranatunga entered politics, and became a member of the Sinhala Urumaya party.

In the final of the 1996 World Cup, Sri Lanka put Australia to bat first. Skipper Mark Taylor (74 in 83 balls, with eight fours and a six) and an up-and-coming Ricky Ponting (45 in 73 balls, with two fours) were the top two scores that guided Australia to a fighting 241/7 in 50 overs. Aravinda de Silva took 3/42.

In the chase of 242, Lanka's fiery opening duo of Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana was dismissed quickly, leaving them at 23/2. But a brilliant effort from middle-order, Asanka Gurusinha (65 in 99 balls, with seven fours and a six), Aravinda de Silva (107 in 124 balls with 13 fours) and skipper Arjuna Ranatunga (47 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six) guided SL to a seven-wicket win with 22 balls left.

(With ANI Inputs)