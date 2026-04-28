Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) under-fire chief Shammi Silva and members of his executive committee on Tuesday resigned from their posts at a special meeting, after the country's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called for new administration to take over. The decision was arrived at after a deliberation that lasted nearly three hours, an executive committee source told PTI. Members of the committee, however, were tight-lipped about what could be in store after they send their resignation letters to sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage on Wednesday.

The key meeting of the governing body was convened by Silva, following President Dissanayake's request to resign.

Silva met Dissanayake last week in the face of calls to quit from his post at SLC.

The government since early March was contemplating a move to sack Silva following complaints from players and the Sri Lanka national team's poor performances in the international arena.

The government has already decided on the names to take over the SLC affairs in the interim, sources said.

Silva, who first won the SLC presidency in 2019 by majority votes of member clubs, was re-elected uncontested in 2021 2023 and 2025.

Silva also served as the President of the Asian Cricket Council, succeeding India's Jay Shah in 2025.

An ICC reaction to Silva's exit due to political interference is awaited. When the then sports minister sacked Silva in December 2023, the ICC promptly suspended Sri Lanka's membership, claiming political interference in local governing body administrations is against ICC governing rules.

Silva, who successfully contested his sacking at the time, was reinstated by the court.

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