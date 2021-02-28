Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday confirmed the appointment of former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody as the new director of cricket. Moody's appointment came after recommendations made by the technical advisory committee of the SLC to revamp Sri Lanka's cricket operations.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Tom Moody as the 'Director of Cricket,' effective from March 1, 2021. His appointment comes following recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee of the SLC to revamp Sri Lanka's Cricket operations," official handle of SLC tweeted.

Moody had previously worked as the coach of Sri Lanka for a period of two years, and under his tenure Sri Lanka managed to reach the final of the 2007 50-over World Cup in the West Indies.

In the past, Moody served as the coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He was appointed SRH's director of cricket in December last year.