Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka Beefs Up Coaching Ahead Of Bangladesh Tour
Sri Lanka have announced four new coaching staff to assist new head coach Chris Silverwood.
Sri Lanka have announced new coaching staff ahead of Bangladesh series.© AFP
Sri Lanka announced four new coaching staff on Sunday to assist new head coach Chris Silverwood ahead of next month's two-match Test series in Bangladesh. Former Sri Lankan Test player Naveed Nawaz was named assistant coach for a two-year period, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
Nawaz had been the head coach of the Bangladesh junior team which won the Under 19 World Cup in 2020.
The cricket board also announced specialist coaches Chaminda Vaas for fast bowling, Piyal Wijetunge for spin and Manoj Abeywickrama for fielding.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
The first Test begins May 15 in Chittagong, followed by a Dhaka fixture from May 23.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.