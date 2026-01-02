Sri Lanka on Thursday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The young Sri Lankan side will be captained by Vimath Dinsara, with Kavija Gamage named as vice-captain. The upcoming showpiece tournament will begin on January 15. The U19 squad of Sri Lanka features promising batters such as the skipper Dinsara, Gamage, and Mahavithana, as well as versatile all-rounders such as Viran Chamuditha, Gamage, and Chamika Heentigala.

Sri Lanka have been placed in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, Ireland and Japan. They will open their U19 World Cup campaign against Japan on January 17.

Zimbabwe and Namibia will co-host the upcoming U19 World Cup. The tournament will run from 15 January to 6 February and feature 16 teams, including debutants Tanzania.

The format will be similar to previous iterations, with 16 teams divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played over 23 days, as per ICC. The defending champions, Australia, who beat India in the 2024 finals, will start their campaign against Ireland on day two at Windhoek, Namibia.

Meanwhile, the five-time champions, India, will begin their campaign against the United States of America on January 15 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on January 17 at the same venue and against New Zealand on January 24.

India has clinched five titles in the Under-19 World Cup history. They clinched titles under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2018), Prithvi Shaw (2018), and Yash Dhull (2022).

Sri Lanka Squad for U19 World Cup:

Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage, Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heentigala, Adam Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Sethmika Seneviratne, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Jeewantha Sriram, Senuja Wekunagoda, Malintha Silva.

