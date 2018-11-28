"False Accusation Can Ruin Person's Life," Sreesanth's Wife Writes In Open Letter To BCCI

Seeking support and justice for her husband S. Sreesanth in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing case, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the letter, Bhuvneshwari defended Sreesanth saying that the former India pacer was not involved in the spot fixing fiasco and said that the false accusations against her husband has ruined Sreesanth's life. The right-arm pacer was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged role in the spot fixing case in the 2013 fiasco that rocked the cricketing world.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Even after a Delhi court acquitted Sreesanth in the spot fixing case in 2015, the life ban imposed on the 35-year-old by the BCCI has continued.

Sreesanth is currently a part of reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 12. In one of the recent episodes of the show, Sreesanth broke down while speaking to his fellow contestants about the match-fixing controversy. Sreesanth said he was accused of taking Rs. 10 Lakhs for match-fixing, but added that "wasn't involved in it and is innocent."

Match fixing ke aarop lagne ke baad kya hua tha @sreesanth36 ke saath bata rahe hain woh #BB12 mein! #BiggBoss12 @PanasonicIndia pic.twitter.com/Z45HVo13pI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2018

Earlier, Sreesanth had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court's decision to uphold the ban on him.

Sreesanth had also sought for an interim direction from the court that he should be allowed to play in the English county.

The Delhi Police, in 2013 had arrested Indian pacer Sreesanth and other two cricketers Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan on charges of spot-fixing during IPL but were later released.

