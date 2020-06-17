India's leading sportspersons, including cricket captain Virat Kohli, paid tributes to the 20 soldiers who were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. The clash at the Galwan valley was the biggest Indo-China military confrontation in nearly five decades.

"Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time," Kohli wrote on his twitter page.

His deputy Rohit Sharma tweeted: "Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength."

Olympic bronze medal-winning duo of wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and shuttler Saina Nehwal and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan were also among the notable athletes to pay tributes.