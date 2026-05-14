Sports presenter Grace Hayden, the daughter of former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden, has opened up about facing social media trolls. Grace has become a familiar face in the sports media industry, having been associated with organisations such as Channel 7, Star Sports, and Fox Sports. Despite enjoying significant success at such a young age, the 23-year-old is often scrutinised for her glamorous presence in the male-dominated industry. However, Grace remains unfazed by public opinion and continues to focus on her work.

"I think conversations around women in media and sport are constantly evolving, and with social media there's naturally a lot more commentary around public figures in general now," Grace told News.com.au on the sidelines of the Australian Fashion Week.

"Honestly, I try not to focus too much on labels at all. My priority has always been the work itself - being prepared, continuing to learn and showing up professionally in every role I take on.

Grace insisted that women can be both glamorous and credible in their profession, regardless of what trolls think.

"I feel incredibly grateful to work across sport, entertainment and fashion, and for me it's always about growing, challenging myself and enjoying the opportunities that come with the job.

"I've always believed you can be professional, prepared and respectful of the role while also embracing confidence and personal style," she added.

"Working in television and sport, you naturally understand that people will always have opinions, but I've learnt to stay focused on the positives."

Speaking at the ongoing fashion week, Grace said there could not be a better platform for her to express herself as she is.

"Fashion has always been something I enjoy because it's a form of self-expression, and I think there's room for individuality in every industry.

She added: "For me, Fashion Week is about celebrating creativity, supporting Australian designers and embracing an industry I genuinely love being part of."

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