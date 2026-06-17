Slow bowlers Adam Zampa and Joel Davies claimed three wickets apiece to lead Australia to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday in the opening game of their three-match T20I series. Leg-spinner Nikhil Chaudhary, the first India-born male cricketer to represent Australia in 60 years, also bagged a wicket as Bangladesh was bowled out for 131 in 19 overs. “I thought it might be spinning a little bit more than it actually did, but to still get enough out of the wicket...it's been a childhood dream to play for Australia in any format,” debutant left-arm spinner Joel Davis said. “To get that done today was a massive achievement for me.”

Cooper Connolly, who struck 149 to help Australia win the last ODI by one wicket and avoid a three-match series sweep against Bangladesh, hit 47 with four fours and three sixes to guide his side to 133-6 in 18.2 overs.

He stayed composed after Australia lost Mitchell Marsh, back after missing the ODIs because of an ankle injury, and fellow opener Josh Inglis in quick succession.

Abdul Gaffar grabbed a debut wicket when he had Connolly caught after having shared a 40-run stand with Tim David (20) for the third wicket. The left-arm paceman ended up with figures of 2-32.

Bangladesh was led by Tawhid Hriody after Litton Das was ruled out because of a calf injury he sustained during the third ODI.

Hridoy won the toss and elected to bat first but no Bangladesh batters provided any resistance against a disciplined Australia spin attack.

Bangladesh was 39-1 in the fifth over but leg-spinner Zampa and Davies then triggered a collapse as the home team lost seven wickets for 60 runs.

The second T20I is on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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