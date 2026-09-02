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South Zone vs North Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final Day 4: Live Score Updates
South Zone vs North Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final Day 4, Live Updates: North Zone will be resuming their innings from 256/7 on Day 4 of the semi-final match of Duleep Trophy 2026 in Bengaluru.
South Zone vs North Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Semis Day 4, Live© X (formerly Twitter)
South Zone vs North Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final Day 4, Live Updates: North Zone will be resuming their innings from 256/7 on Day 4 of the semi-final match of Duleep Trophy 2026 in Bengaluru. Currently, Anshul Kamboj and Nishant Sindhu are standing unbeaten as North Zone lead by 139 runs. Earlier on Tuesday, Day 3 started with South Zone skipper Tilak Varma adding crucial runs with 11th batter Kavuri Saiteja, who contributed 13 runs before Abid Mushtaq dismissed him. The duo added 42 runs for the 10th wicket, which helped the South post 312 runs in their first innings. Varma remained unbeaten on 116 after playing 250 balls and hitting nine boundaries in his gritty knock. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Semi-Final, Duleep Trophy, 2026, Aug 30, 2026
Stumps
SZ
312/10 (100.3)
NZ
195/10 (59.1), 256/7 (66.0)
BCCI Centre of Excellence 2, Bengaluru
North Zone won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.88
Batsman
Nishant Sindhu
20* (54)
Anshul Kamboj
29 (23)
Bowler
MD Nidheesh
47/2 (12.5)
Tanay Thyagarajan
50/0 (11)
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SZ vs NZ, Duleep Trophy Semi-Final, Live
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