South Zone vs North Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final Day 2, Live Updates: South Zone will resume their innings from 40/2 on Day 2 of the semi-final match of Duleep Trophy 2026 against North Zone in Bengaluru. Currently, Tilak Varma and Narayan Jagadeesan are standing unbeaten as South Zone trail by 155 runs. Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa's four-for helped South Zone dismiss North Zone for 195 to take an upper hand on the opening day. Kaverappa led a team bowling effort from the South Zone with 4/66 while his Kerala counterpart MD Nidheesh claimed 2/36, and spinner Tanay Thyagarajan returned 2/31. (Live Scorecard)

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