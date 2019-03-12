 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Hashim Amla Sits Out Final Two ODIs Against Sri Lanka For Family Reasons

Updated: 12 March 2019 21:36 IST

Hashim Amla was not selected for the first three matches of the series, all won by South Africa.

Hashim Amla Sits Out Final Two ODIs Against Sri Lanka For Family Reasons
Hashim Amla was given compassionate leave. © AFP

Hashim Amla was given compassionate leave on Tuesday to miss South Africa's last two one-day internationals against Sri Lanka, providing what could be a last-ditch opportunity for Reeza Hendricks to stake a claim for a place in the country's World Cup squad. Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said batsman Amla had asked for leave because his father was critically ill with Hendricks replacing the 35-year-old.

Amla was not selected for the first three matches of the series, all won by South Africa, although selection convener Linda Zondi said at the time he had not been dropped and the selectors wanted to examine all their options ahead of this year's World Cup.

Opening batsman Hendricks had scores of 1, 29 and 4 in the first three matches and his World Cup chances seemed to have disappeared when he was dropped for the last two games.

The 15-man squad appeared to be a likely choice for the global tournament held in England and Wales between May and July.

Sri Lanka will be without Test match-winner Kusal Perera, who was ruled out of the last two matches with a hamstring injury suffered while fielding in the third international in Durban on Sunday.

The last two matches are in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday and Cape Town on Saturday.

Comments
Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Hashim Amla Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hashim Amla was not selected for the first three matches of the series
  • Hashim Amla was given compassionate leave on Tuesday
  • Amla was not selected for the first three matches of the series
Related Articles
Hashim Amla Left Out Of South Africa Squad For First Three ODIs Against Sri Lanka
Hashim Amla Left Out Of South Africa Squad For First Three ODIs Against Sri Lanka
Hashim Amla Breaks Virat Kohli
Hashim Amla Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With 27th ODI Hundred
3rd Test: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock Stabilise South Africa After Early Blows On Day 2
3rd Test: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock Stabilise South Africa After Early Blows On Day 2
3rd Test: Pakistan Bowlers Fight Back To Defy South Africa On Day 1
3rd Test: Pakistan Bowlers Fight Back To Defy South Africa On Day 1
South Africa Name New Cap Rassie van der Dussen In One-Day Squad
South Africa Name New Cap Rassie van der Dussen In One-Day Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.