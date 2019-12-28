 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

South Africa vs England: Aiden Markram Ruled Out Of England Test Series With Fractured Finger

Updated: 28 December 2019 16:09 IST

South Africa vs England: Cricket South Africa said that Aiden Markram's injury will require a surgery, meaning he will be out of action for at least six weeks.

South Africa vs England: Aiden Markram Ruled Out Of England Test Series With Fractured Finger
Aiden Markram's latest injury surgery will remove him from play for at least six weeks. © AFP

South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the four-Test series against England after sustaining a fracture to his fourth left finger in the ongoing match at the Super Sport Park. In a statement, Cricket South Africa said that the injury -- that took place during Day Two of the ongoing Test -- will require surgery and will remove him from play for at least six weeks. "Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger," said CSA Chief Medical Officer Shuaib Manjra.

"After consulting with a number of hand specialists we have arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation. This would mean him unfortunately missing the rest of the series against England.

"We feel for Aiden who worked extremely hard to come through his previous hand fracture sustained in India to be Test match ready," he added.

Markram managed 20 runs in the first innings when the Proteas were bundled out for 284 whereas in the second innings, he could contribute with only 2.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Aiden Kyle Markram Aiden Markram Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the four-Test series
  • Markram suffered the injury during day two of the ongoing Test
  • Cricket South Africa said that Markram's injury will require a surgery
Related Articles
South Africa Include 6 Uncapped Players In 17-Member Squad For First-Two Tests Against England
South Africa Include 6 Uncapped Players In 17-Member Squad For First-Two Tests Against England
India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Injures Wrist In Frustration, Ruled Out Of Third Test vs India
India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Injures Wrist In Frustration, Ruled Out Of Third Test vs India
India vs South Africa: South Africa Fielders Fail To Spot Ball, Twitter ROFLing At Their Expense
India vs South Africa: South Africa Fielders Fail To Spot Ball, Twitter ROFLing At Their Expense
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Fails As Opener As Practice Match Ends In Draw
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Fails As Opener As Practice Match Ends In Draw
India vs South Africa: Not Easy To Tour Indian Sub-Continent But Team Is Ready To Conquer, Says Aiden Markram
India vs South Africa: Not Easy To Tour Indian Sub-Continent But Team Is Ready To Conquer, Says Aiden Markram
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.