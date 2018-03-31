 
Watch: How A Bee Sting Made Quinton de Kock Miss A Stumping

Updated: 31 March 2018 22:27 IST

Quinton de Kock missing a stumping due to a bee-sting could easily stand out as the only comical moment of this otherwise grim series.

Quinton de Kock was stung by a bee during the second day of the fourth and final Test. © Twitter

The on-going four-match Test series between South Africa and Australia will be remembered for the all the wrong reasons. While the ball-tampering row has overshadowed the series, South African opener Aiden Markram brought some interest back in the game with a magnificent ton on the opening day of the final Test. However, Quinton de Kock missing a stumping due to a bee-sting could easily stand out as the only comical moment of this otherwise grim series. The incident that happened in the 30th over of the Australian innings helped Shaun Marsh get an extra life although he was soon dismissed for 16.

Keshav Maharaj bowled a flighted delivery, Marsh stepped down the wicket and missed the pitch of the ball. The delivery held its line, beating the outside edge of the bat but De Kock failed to collect the ball, which kept low, because a bee had stung his arm.

Following this incident, Twitter was in splits as they could not wrap their heads around the incident and failed to express it in words.

Earlier, Markram's 152 helped his team finish their first innings on 313/6 on the best batting pitch of a series, which South Africa lead 2-1.

Markram made his fourth century in ten Tests in what has been a remarkable debut season for the 23-year-old opening batsman.

He already owned two scores of 143, most recently in the first Test in Durban, but went past that before a cramped cut against Pat Cummins was caught by Mitchell Marsh at gully.

Commenting on Australia captain Tim Paine's initiative to get the players to shake hands before the game Markram said, "It's great to see. There's been a lot of drama this last week and it's not nice to see. To start afresh, I thought it was a great gesture just to show everyone that there are people behind this cricket and they have feelings too."

