The three-match Betway One-Day International (ODI) series between South Africa and Netherlands was mutually deferred on account of the growing anxiety and concerns relating to the new variant of the COVID-19 virus discovered in South Africa. Travel bans and restrictions have been imposed on flights from South Africa by several countries including the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA). Cricket South Africa (CSA) released a statement confirming the same.

CSA Acting CEO, Mr Pholetsi Moseki said:

"We are disappointed by the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, but the comfort of all visiting teams must always be paramount. The mental well-being of players is one of CSA's top priorities, and we respect our visitors' position and point of view. CSA and KNCB will get into discussions around possibly rescheduling the tour within this cycle of the ICC Future Tours Programme ending in 2023."

Chairman of the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board (KNCB) Jurgen Delfos said:

"We are saddened by these circumstances, but are grateful to Cricket South Africa for their assistance and understanding of our team's position. It must be made clear that the concerns are strictly over travel issues and how soon the team can get home and have nothing to do with the integrity of the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) that CSA has successfully hosted. Our team has been pleased with every aspect of the organisation of the tour and have been well treated by our hosts."

"We have been looking forward to this series against the Proteas for some time and are keen on returning to South Africa in the near future," he added.